4 charged following Watertown drug raid

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four Watertown residents face drug possession charges after the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Watertown home last week.

Police say the search at 930 Academy Street on Friday turned up 12 grams of a substance suspected to be crack cocaine, a small quantity of suspected meth, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, and $1,152.

Charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance each were 30-year-old Demartres Grant and 22-year-old Laquandrae Poledore, who both live at 930 Academy Street, 30-year-old Chad Bartlett of 530 Franklin Street, and 30-year-old Sheila Laverghetta of 654 Emerson Street.

All four were arraigned in centralized arraignment court. Grant, Poledore, and Bartlett were jailed without bail due to what police say are their previous criminal histories.

Laverghetta was released on her own recognizance.

Police say additional charges are pending.

