7 News to host Gray, Duffy in debate

Scott Gray and Susan Duffy, candidates for New York's 116th state assembly district, in 2022.
Scott Gray and Susan Duffy, candidates for New York's 116th state assembly district, in 2022.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News will host a debate Wednesday for the 116th Assembly District race.

Conservative candidate Susan Duffy and Republican candidate Scott Gray will be in our studio to answer questions from moderator Garrett Domblewski.

The Assembly district stretches from Watertown to Ogdensburg and Massena and includes Canton and Potsdam.

The hour-long debate will air on WWNY-TV 7 at 7 p.m.

Normal WWNY programming, “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” will air on our sister station, WNYF Fox 28. That’s channel 2 on Spectrum cable and channel 28 on most other sources.

The debate will be available on this website Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County is changing up its gun permit cards to make it more convenient for residents when...
Lewis County changes gun permit cards
The building could be loaned this winter to the Watertown Area Rescue Mission or W.A.R.M. to...
Vacant Watertown building could become homeless warming center
Gerald Dissottle Sr., Paul Smith Jr., Julia Larock
3 Massena residents accused of possessing, selling drugs
Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen’s fire chief: if department dissolves, village is next
Watertown city manager Ken Mix has decided not to renew his contract, which expires at the end...
Watertown city manager decides not to renew contract amid council tensions

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Polio Vaccine
Morning Checkup: Polio Vaccine
Bike and Frights
‘Bike & Frights’ in Croghan later this month
The Spartans are 8-0-1 overall and 6-0 in the Frontier League -- and ranked first in Section...
Spartans hope to keep 1st-place sectional ranking
Hermon-DeKalb's David White scores the only goal of the game in sudden-death overtime against...
Highlights & scores: On the pitch and in the pool in the NAC