7 News to host Gray, Duffy in debate

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News will host a debate Wednesday for the 116th Assembly District race.

Conservative candidate Susan Duffy and Republican candidate Scott Gray will be in our studio to answer questions from moderator Garrett Domblewski.

The Assembly district stretches from Watertown to Ogdensburg and Massena and includes Canton and Potsdam.

The hour-long debate will air on WWNY-TV 7 at 7 p.m.

Normal WWNY programming, “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” will air on our sister station, WNYF Fox 28. That’s channel 2 on Spectrum cable and channel 28 on most other sources.

The debate will be available on this website Thursday morning.

