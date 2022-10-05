Apache pilots train, compete at Fort Drum

Apache attack helicopter
Apache attack helicopter(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Ever wonder how the 10th Mountain Division prepares its pilots? We got a firsthand look at a training exercise going on in the skies above Fort Drum and the competition between participating pilots.

On Wednesday, pilots with the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade lit up the skies over Fort Drum.

First Lieutenant Nicholas Kane says it’s part of an ongoing exercise to train crews on Apache attack helicopters. Each craft seats two: One gunner and one pilot. The goal is to work like a well-oiled machine.

“So the gunnery crews will run through 10 engagements. It will be a mixture of 30mm shots, rocket shots, and practicing hellfire engagements,” said Kane, 1-10 Attack Battalion.

This particular exercise happens twice a year. The first took place earlier in the spring. Since then, Kane says crews have been counting down the days to October.

“It’s something we don’t get to do a lot. It’s only about twice a year so anytime we get to get out here and shoot and use the aircraft for what it’s meant to be used for, it’s a good time for all of us,” he said.

The exercise doubled as a competition with the best pair of pilots being crowned top gun.

“We actually have a belt at our hanger. They’ll imprint the pilot and co-pilot’s name on the belt and they’ll be able to carry it for the entirety of the next gunnery,” said Kane.

He said pilots will be taking to the skies through October 28.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County is changing up its gun permit cards to make it more convenient for residents when...
Lewis County changes gun permit cards
Dozens turned out to a Jefferson County Legislature meeting Tuesday night, many of whom...
Jefferson County lawmakers protest state’s gun law with resolution
Demartres Grant, Laquandrae Poledore, and Chad Bartlett
4 charged following Watertown drug raid
The building could be loaned this winter to the Watertown Area Rescue Mission or W.A.R.M. to...
Vacant Watertown building could become homeless warming center
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints

Latest News

Watertown's farm and craft market
Watertown’s farmers market ends season on high note
A check was presented to Morse's parents and the foundation on Tuesday.
Check presented to Peyton Lane S. Morse Legacy Foundation
File photo of Jay Donovan
Jay Donovan retires after nearly 50 years in broadcasting
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle