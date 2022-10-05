‘Bike & Frights’ in Croghan later this month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a bicycle ride and a party.

Adirondack Foothills Cycling Club president Calvin Campany and event coordinator Leslie Cherry filled us in on the “Bike and Frights” event scheduled for later this month.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Both activities are Saturday, October 29, at the Croghan ice arena.

Registration for the ride starts at noon. There’s a “metric century” (62-mile) ride, a 30-mile ride, and a 15-mile ride.

The party starts at 5 p.m. Admission is $5, which covers food, drinks, a haunted house, games, and prizes. There’s also a costume contest.

There’s more at the cycling club’s Facebook page. You can also call 315-771-1497.

