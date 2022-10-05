‘Bike & Frights’ in Croghan later this month

Bike and Frights
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a bicycle ride and a party.

Adirondack Foothills Cycling Club president Calvin Campany and event coordinator Leslie Cherry filled us in on the “Bike and Frights” event scheduled for later this month.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Both activities are Saturday, October 29, at the Croghan ice arena.

Registration for the ride starts at noon. There’s a “metric century” (62-mile) ride, a 30-mile ride, and a 15-mile ride.

The party starts at 5 p.m. Admission is $5, which covers food, drinks, a haunted house, games, and prizes. There’s also a costume contest.

There’s more at the cycling club’s Facebook page. You can also call 315-771-1497.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County is changing up its gun permit cards to make it more convenient for residents when...
Lewis County changes gun permit cards
The building could be loaned this winter to the Watertown Area Rescue Mission or W.A.R.M. to...
Vacant Watertown building could become homeless warming center
Gerald Dissottle Sr., Paul Smith Jr., Julia Larock
3 Massena residents accused of possessing, selling drugs
Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen’s fire chief: if department dissolves, village is next
Watertown city manager Ken Mix has decided not to renew his contract, which expires at the end...
Watertown city manager decides not to renew contract amid council tensions

Latest News

The Spartans are 8-0-1 overall and 6-0 in the Frontier League -- and ranked first in Section...
Spartans hope to keep 1st-place sectional ranking
Hermon-DeKalb's David White scores the only goal of the game in sudden-death overtime against...
Highlights & scores: On the pitch and in the pool in the NAC
Can a colony of bees thrive in Watertown? See for yourself.
Harvesting honey: An experiment’s sweet ending
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Arcade Street