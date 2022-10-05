Check presented to Peyton Lane S. Morse Legacy Foundation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hard work from a summer event pays off to the tune of $6,500.

Coyote Moon Vineyards held its 11th Annual Classic Cars & Classic Wines Show over the summer. It was a well-attended event with more than 100 classic vehicles on display.

The vineyard decided the proceeds would go to the Peyton Lane S. Morse Legacy Foundation.

A check was presented to Morse’s parents and the foundation on Tuesday.

Morse was a Watertown firefighter who died while training at the state fire academy in 2021.

