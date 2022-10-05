A cold start, but a warm finish

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another chilly morning and another morning with frost alerts.

Temperatures were in the 30s to start, but it will be warmer by afternoon.

There’s a frost advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 8 a.m. An advisory for northern St. Lawrence and Franklin counties ends at 9 a.m.

The day will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It won’t be too cold tonight. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds. It will be another warm day with highs in the upper 60s.

There’s a 60% chance of rain on Friday. It will be a cooler 58 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

The weekend will be nice, but cool.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and 53. Sunday will be partly sunny and 55.

Monday is Columbus Day. Both it and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs close to 60.

