Eileen M. Lavick, 79, of Trout Lake

Eileen M. Lavick, age 79, of Trout Lake, in the town of Hermon, NY, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Funeral Home)

TROUT LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Eileen M. Lavick, age 79, of Trout Lake, in the town of Hermon, NY, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She passed peacefully with her three favorite beings at her side. Bill Lavick (husband), Katryna Marie Cieslicki (daughter) and Diesel (Mom’s four-legged best friend). Diesel was such a good boy and we hope he provided some comfort to the staff that worked so hard to save Eileen despite the outcome. Katryna will forever be grateful to her ICU family at CPH.

There are no services for Eileen at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to French Funeral Home. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. We hope to celebrate Eileen’s life in Florida where most of her family currently lives. Mom always loved a great big family gathering, and we will be sure to make her proud.

Eileen was born on December 28, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Thomas and Anne (Rickert) Guinan. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in Brooklyn. On May 20, 1995, she married William S. Lavick in Islip Terrace, NY. Eileen worked as the production coordinator for Dzus Fastener Inc. for many years. She had also previously worked for the IRS.

In Eileen’s free time, she enjoyed reading above all. A good book and a warm fire were like Heaven to her. Mom always looked forward to game night where the only thing more plentiful than the laughter was the snack bowls. Trout Lake provided the perfect backdrop for more than a lifetime worth of fun and memories that will live on forever. Eileen loved to travel, she loved sharing stories of her and Bill’s travels across the country and across the world. Their honeymoon in Alaska was an epic adventure for sure! She was a fond lover of all animals, especially dogs, and was active with Friends for Pound Paws in Gouverneur.

Surviving is her husband, William “Bill” Lavick; daughter, Katryna Marie Cieslicki; and her beloved dogs, Diesel and Murphy. Her granddog Daisy is going to miss her too. Eileen’s siblings Maureen Leet, Kathleen Emmett, and Thomas Guinan Jr. will have to try to fill in the blanks on stories. Eileen had a memory like no other. Mom’s best friend Gwen Guinan and so many nieces and nephews will miss her as well. She loved her family very much and they will miss her laughter and companionship.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen’s memory to:

Friends for Pound Paws in Gouverneur.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.