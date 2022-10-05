Elaine Hebert, 75, of Croghan

Elaine Hebert, 75, of Erie Canal Road, Croghan, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home. (Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Elaine Hebert, 75, of Erie Canal Road, Croghan, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home.

She is survived by her 2 sons and a daughter-in-law, Cully and Lisa Hebert and Cory Hebert, all of Alexandrea Bay; several grandchildren; her siblings; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by, a sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Steven Vout.

Elaine was born on March 15, 1950 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Donald E. and Bernadette A. Boliver Planty and graduated from Beaver River Central School. Elaine worked as a maintenance worker for NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, Lowville for many years. She had a love of the outdoors, horses and reading.

In keeping with Elaine’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville.

