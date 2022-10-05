Highlights & scores: On the pitch and in the pool in the NAC

(WWNY) - We focus on the Northern Athletic Conference for soccer and swimming from Tuesday night.

We begin on the pitch with boys’ soccer from Hermon-DeKalb, which hosted Norwood-Norfolk.

First half: on the cross, Flyers’ goalie Dylan Lauzon makes the save.

The Demons’ David White strikes a shot off the crossbar from 30 yards out. The game was still scoreless.

Jace WIlliamson toes the ball forward, but Ryan WIllard leaps forward for the stop.

Late in regulation, the Demons go header-to-header but the redirect goes through the crease just wide.

Scoreless into sudden-victory overtime: Adam Lynch to Nolan Carr, then David White, who settles the ball into the net for the sudden victory win.

Final score: Hermon-DeKalb 1, Norwood-Norfolk 0.

In girls’ swimming, Ogdensburg visited undefeated St. Lawrence Central.

Individual winners included:

Rebecca Nezezon won the 100 free and the 50 free.

Ashline Coca bested the 100 fly and 100 backstroke.

McKenna Bowles won the 200 free.

Jenna Strawser captured the 200 individual medley.

Barkleigh Bordeleau topped the 500 free.

Sanja Fuller won the 100 breaststroke.

The Larries won all three relays, en route to a 65-28 victory over the Blue Devils.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Belleville Henderson 3, Sackets Harbor 0

Lyme 2, Alexandria 0

Lowville 1, Indian River 0

General Brown 3, Carthage 1

Watertown 2, South Jefferson 1

Copenhagen 5, LaFargeville 0

Hammond 1, Gouverneur 0

Brushton-Moira 2, Tupper Lake 0

Chateaugay 5, Madrid-Waddington 0

St. Lawrence Central 1, St. Regis Falls 0

Colton-Pierrepont 2, Parishville-Hopkinton 1

Boys’ high school soccer

General Brown 4, South Lewis 1

Hermon-Dekalb 1, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Heuvelton 4, Edwards-Knox 1

Women’s college soccer

SUNY Plattsburgh 1, St. Lawrence 0

Middlebury 2, Clarkson 0

High school volleyball

Canton 3, Tupper Lake 0

Massena 3, OFA 1

Girls’ high school swimming

Watertown 119, South Jefferson 61

Indian River 92, Carthage 83

Beaver River 103, Thousand Islands 67

Lowville 57, South Lewis 42

St. Lawrence Central 65, OFA 28

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.