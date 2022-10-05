It’s Okay to Be Different

Stories Told by Todd Parr
Sunday, October 16 at 3:00 pm
Sunday, October 16 at 3:00 pm(CPS Potsdam)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Created by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia

Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 3 pm in Snell TheaterMaresca Family Performance (Performance for Young Audiences  - children in Grades Pre-K-3 and their grown-ups)

60 Minutes – No Intermission

Three contemporary stories by New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Todd Parr will be adapted and staged by Mermaid Theatre for the 2022-2023 season.With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, Todd Parr explores important and timely subjects. It’s Okay to Be Different cleverly delivers the important messages of acceptance, understanding, and self-confidence. Equally whimsical and heartfelt, The Earth Book, is a sweet homage to our beautiful planet inspiring readers of all ages to do their part to keep the Earth happy and healthy. This is My Hair is a funny exploration of how silly hair can be and that no matter how your hair looks, always feel good about yourself.Mermaid’s new show will be directed and adapted by Jim Morrow, veteran director of numerous internationally acclaimed Mermaid productions.  It will feature a diverse cast, an innovative approach to puppetry manipulation and construction, combined with playful original music for which the company has earned worldwide praise.Todd Parr is the author and illustrator of more than 71 books for children. His books are available in over forty countries throughout the world. Todd is the co-creator of the three-time Emmy-Nominated children’s television show ToddWorld™ as well as short films for Sesame Street.

