Jay Donovan retires after nearly 50 years in broadcasting

File photo of Jay Donovan
File photo of Jay Donovan(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With nearly 50 years of broadcasting on his resume, local radio DJ and former WWNY meteorologist Jay Donovan has retired.

For more than 30 years, Jay was the go-to weather broadcaster here at Channel 7, tracking everything from snow, ice and thunderstorms to warm sunny days.

Jay also spent years on local morning radio at 790 WTNY AM and later on Z93 FM.

A recent health issue has now forced Jay to retire from broadcasting.

