Jefferson County lawmakers protest state’s gun law with resolution

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County legislators passed a resolution Tuesday night in protest of the state’s newest gun law.

The resolution calls the new law an attack on an “inalienable right to keep and bear arms.”

Dozens of people were at the meeting, many expressing their opinions and voicing support for the resolution.

Legislator John Peck got heated.

Permit instructor Kurt Callahan said he believes the laws are discriminatory.

“Part of my concern is two areas of discrimination that involves the U.S Constitution as well as the New York state Constitution, discrimination of creed and financial discrimination.”

“I love New York, this is my state, this is my county, my town,” Peck said. “I’m not leaving. I’m fighting for my community, my rights.”

The law they’re speaking out against includes new conceal-carry restrictions and training requirements.

Some in the crowd called for a lawsuit against the state over the gun regulations.

Legislators say the county is not in a position to sue the state.

