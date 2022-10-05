Konrad Paszdukzi - Jaz Piano

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Trinity Concert Series is bringing us another great musical experience on Sunday, October 23 at 3 pm.

Described as a having “a pearly touch, a sense of history, a sense of drama, a love of the blues, and an elegance which is born of high-minded dedication,” jazz pianist Konrad Paszkudzki, who performed on the series last season with his jazz trio, will present a solo concert of great tunes that showcase his exceptional musicianship and technique.

Tickets and Information here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.