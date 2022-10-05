Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle.

State police said they found Joey Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.

Police said he failed sobriety tests and was also found in possession of methamphetamine.

Griffin, whose age was not released, is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle impaired by drugs, and drug possession.

He was released with appearance tickets for Potsdam Town Court.

