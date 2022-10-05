Marjorie Ellen Moser, 72, of Croghan

Marjorie Ellen Moser, 72, of NYS State Route 812 entered her eternal rest, passing peacefully early Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022 at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. (Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie Ellen Moser, 72, of NYS State Route 812 entered her eternal rest, passing peacefully early Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022 at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.

She is survived by her beloved husband of over 45 years, Kermit J. Moser; three children and their spouses; Jason K. and Julie and their children, Clairissa, Siena, twins, Jasmine & Audrey, and Trenton of Croghan; Kendall J. and Janessa and their children, Kiah, Klaira, Koda, and Kenidy of Carthage; Kimberly S. and Jamie Zehr and their children, Hailey, Drew, and Avery of Croghan; two sisters, Shirley and Jane Martin of Croghan; a sister-in-law and her son, Ruby and Roger Martin of Lowville; an aunt, Eileen Zehr of Lowville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Marjorie is predeceased by a brother, Elton R. Martin.

Marjorie was born October, 5, 1949, in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Jonathan and Catherine Roggie Martin. She worked on the family farm and graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1966. On August 27, 1977, she married Kermit J. Moser at Croghan Conservative Mennonite Church with Bishop Richard Zehr officiating. Together with her husband, Marjorie raised their family and assisted in the operation of their dairy farm on Kirschnerville Road until 2005 when the family farm ownership was transferred to their son, Jason. Marjorie also baked for Carthage Farmer’s Market for several years.

Marjorie was a member of Naumburg Mennonite Church where she was active with the sewing circle. Together with her husband, she served on the church council and the River

Vally Mennonite School Board. Marjorie enjoyed sewing, crocheting, needlework, cooking, baking, her flowers and gardening. But her greatest contribution was motherhood and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and hosting her family.

A graveside service will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday October 8, 2022 at Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. A memorial service will follow the graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Naumburg Mennonite Church. Calling hours will be Friday, October 7, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Naumburg Mennonite Church. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lewis County General Hospital, Fund for Hope, 7785 North State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 (who generously helped Marjorie during her illness) or Friends of Lewis County Hospice , P.O. Box 266, Lowville NY, 13367 or Naumburg Mennonite Church Sewing Circle, P.O. Box 124, Castorland NY, 13620.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

