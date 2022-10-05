Michael J. Gokey, 64, of Watertown

Michael J. Gokey, 64, passed away at his home in the town of Watertown Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Gokey, 64, passed away at his home in the town of Watertown Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022.

Mike was born in Watertown October 12, 1957, son of John and Joan (Groszewski) Gokey and he was a graduate of Watertown High School. He enjoyed cooking and being a chef at many well known restaurants in Jefferson County. Mike also enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and the Buffalo Bills.

He is survived by his longtime companion Diane Shoen, Watertown; daughter Malarie Gokey, NYC; stepson Peter Catalfamo,, ME; three brothers, John Gokey and companion Lori, Palm Bay, FL, Jeff Gokey and wife Jen, Watertown, and Bill Gokey, Daytona Beach, FL; three sisters, Julie Holman and husband Chaz, Pillar Point, Jill Gokey, Daytona Beach, FL, and Joni Kurtz and companion Frank, Daytona Beach, FL; three uncles and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mike was predeceased by his beloved Golden Retriever Rusty.

Mike’s family would especially like to thank his niece and her companion, Natalie and Donnie, for their undying love and devotion to Mike and also to all of his caring neighbors. With your help and devotion, Mike’s last days were peaceful and filled with love.

His family will be celebrating his life at their discretion with no public calling hours or funeral. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to SPCA of Jefferson County, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.

