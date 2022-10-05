Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies

Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the scene.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Jill Lyman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A 13-month-old child died after her mother was hit by a car while carrying the baby, officials in Kentucky said.

Henderson County deputies said the collision happened late Tuesday morning when 25-year-old Alaina Majors was standing at her mailbox carrying her daughter.

Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the scene.

The mother was taken to the hospital. The severity of her injuries is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County is changing up its gun permit cards to make it more convenient for residents when...
Lewis County changes gun permit cards
Dozens turned out to a Jefferson County Legislature meeting Tuesday night, many of whom...
Jefferson County lawmakers protest state’s gun law with resolution
The building could be loaned this winter to the Watertown Area Rescue Mission or W.A.R.M. to...
Vacant Watertown building could become homeless warming center
Gerald Dissottle Sr., Paul Smith Jr., Julia Larock
3 Massena residents accused of possessing, selling drugs
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints

Latest News

SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada,...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years
Purdue University police said they are investigating the death of a student in a residence hall...
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody, university says
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel, whose leading...
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Blinken says the US has “made clear our views to OPEC members,” following news of a production...
US has 'made clear our views to OPEC members', Blinken says
A settlement has been reached regarding the fatal on-set shooting during the production of the...
‘Rust’ cinematographer lawsuit settled, filming to resume