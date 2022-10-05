Morning Checkup: Police Vaccine

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s important for children to be vaccinated against polio.

Dr. Stephanie Oliva of Pediatric Associates of Watertown talked about what polio is and how it can be contracted.

Polio can cause paralysis, particularly in children. It was considered wiped out in the U.S. until a young man in New York state was paralyzed by it earlier this year.

Dr. Oliva explains how he caught it and how the disease can spread. She says it’s a good idea to check with your child’s pediatrician to make sure they’re up to date on their vaccinations.

