Patricia A. Reay, 85, of Carthage

TOWN OF CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Reay, 85, of 10845 State Rt. 126, Carthage, died Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Carthage Area Hospital where she had been a patient since September 29th.

Born April 3, 1937 in Hamburg, NY, she was the adopted daughter of Francis and Irene Schwendy of Castorland. She attended elementary school in a country school in Castorland, and was graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1956.

Following high school, she worked for Climax Manufacturing in Castorland for a few years before becoming a Nurse’s Aide at the former Sliger’s Nursing home in Carthage where she worked until 1976.

She married Charles T. Reay on June 16, 1973 at the United Methodist Church in Beaver Falls with the Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, officiating.

In her earlier years, she particularly enjoyed being a member of the Amateur Trap Shooting Association traveling and participating in the big shoots in such places as Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida. She also was a member of and took part in trap competitions with the Northern Tier Trap League, and was a member and past President of the Beaver River Fish & Game Club. Always active, Pat loved to bowl and often competed in large tournaments, especially in Rochester, and thoroughly liked to go snowmobiling and camping.

Pat was the last surviving and very active member of the Riverbank Singing Needles, a group of ladies who knitted and crocheted baby bonnets and hats for newborns and other children, as well as mittens, gloves, scarves and the like for veterans and organizations in helping them to make money. The members would often meet as members of the Riverbank Grange on top of Tooker Hill.

She was a very proud member of the Beaver River Memorial Post 1663 American Legion Auxiliary in Croghan, and as an Auxiliary member of the Carthage VFW.

In addition to her loving husband, Charlie, of 49 years, she is survived by two children, Randy LaChausse, of Perryville, NY, and Roxanne (Neil) Woodhouse, of Carthage; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren, and a brother Duane Schwendy, of Castorland.

She was predeceased by a brother and sister, Don Schwendy, and Diane Schwendy Wheeler.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Pat’s life which will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the Beaver River Memorial Post 1663 American Legion in Croghan.

There will be no calling hours.

Interment will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Beaver River Memorial Post 1663 American Legion in Croghan, or to the Carthage VFW.

Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.

Condolence messages and online obituary at www.scanlonfuneral.com.

