Red Cross to hold blood drive in Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive in Potsdam Wednesday.

The blood drive will be in the community room at the Knights of Columbus at 17 Lawrence Avenue from noon to 5 p.m.

The Red Cross plans to hold a series of blood drives this month to help prevent a seasonal blood shortage.

Other upcoming drives:

From noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, October 14, at the Colton Fire Department.

From 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at the Norwood Municipal Building.

From 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, October 21, at the Potsdam Presbyterian Church.

From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, at Seaway Technical Center in Norwood.

From 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Castle Drive in Potsdam

For more information, go to redcrossblood.org.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.