Sally Ann McGill, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ann McGill, a lifelong resident of Antwerp, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on November 15, 1944 in Gouverneur, NY to her parents Harry and Helen (Hanley) McGill.

Sally was a graduate of Indian River Central School in 1962, and the Watertown School of Commerce in 1964. After taking additional accounting courses at Jefferson Community College she did accounting and secretarial work at Donovan Construction Company in Watertown, NY from 1964 to 1988. Most recently she was employed by Walmart in Evans Mills, NY.

Sally has always been an active member at church and volunteered for various causes. She enjoyed bowling and was a past president, board member and life member of the WWBA. In addition, Sally kept busy with knitting, crocheting and other needle crafts as well always taking care of her beloved cats. She was a generous and good friend to all.

Services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 8408 S. Main St., in Evans Mills, NY on Friday October 7, 2022 beginning at 2 PM. Mass will be followed by burial at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Antwerp, NY.

Sally is survived by her sisters Marcia Sharpstene Morris of Maiden, NC, and Mary Lyn Wolfert of Dallas, TX, as well as 5 nephews, a niece, numerous cousins, and their extended families

