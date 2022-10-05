Sally Ann McGill, of Antwerp

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sally Ann McGill, a lifelong resident of Antwerp, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022...
Sally Ann McGill, a lifelong resident of Antwerp, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 after a brief illness.(Funeral Home)

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ann McGill, a lifelong resident of Antwerp, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on November 15, 1944 in Gouverneur, NY to her parents Harry and Helen (Hanley) McGill.

Sally was a graduate of Indian River Central School in 1962, and the Watertown School of Commerce in 1964. After taking additional accounting courses at Jefferson Community College she did accounting and secretarial work at Donovan Construction Company in Watertown, NY from 1964 to 1988. Most recently she was employed by Walmart in Evans Mills, NY.

Sally has always been an active member at church and volunteered for various causes. She enjoyed bowling and was a past president, board member and life member of the WWBA. In addition, Sally kept busy with knitting, crocheting and other needle crafts as well always taking care of her beloved cats. She was a generous and good friend to all.

Services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 8408 S. Main St., in Evans Mills, NY on Friday October 7, 2022 beginning at 2 PM. Mass will be followed by burial at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Antwerp, NY.

Sally is survived by her sisters Marcia Sharpstene Morris of Maiden, NC, and Mary Lyn Wolfert of Dallas, TX, as well as 5 nephews, a niece, numerous cousins, and their extended families

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Apache attack helicopter
Apache pilots train, compete at Fort Drum
A check was presented to Morse's parents and the foundation on Tuesday.
Check presented to Peyton Lane S. Morse Legacy Foundation
File photo of Jay Donovan
Jay Donovan retires after nearly 50 years in broadcasting
Michael J. Gokey, 64, passed away at his home in the town of Watertown Tuesday morning, October...
Michael J. Gokey, 64, of Watertown
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle

Obituaries

Candles
Larry E. Groff, 83, of Pulaski
Thomas F. Krise Jr, 64, passed away on Sunday October 2nd 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.
Thomas F. Krise Jr, 64
Candles
Patricia A. Reay, 85, of Carthage
Eileen M. Lavick, age 79, of Trout Lake, in the town of Hermon, NY, passed away on Monday,...
Eileen M. Lavick, 79, of Trout Lake
Candles
David L. Premore, 66, of Akwesasne