MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Sally White, 61, of Erwin Ave, passed away Friday evening, September 30, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief illness.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however there are no services. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery, Waddington.

