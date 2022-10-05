Spartans hope to keep 1st-place sectional ranking

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - There’s a soccer team in Adams that is currently the best in the section.

The South Jefferson boys’ team is hoping to add to an already impressive resume.

The Spartans are 8-0-1 overall and 6-0 in the Frontier League -- and South Jefferson is ranked first in Section III Class B.

It’s an impressive performance so far this season.

Coach Jon Lawlee talks about a tough stretch of league games coming with Watertown, Lyme, General Brown, Watertown again, and then Lowville.

The players feel it’s a good time to make a statement.

Up next, South Jefferson hosts Watertown in Adams at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.