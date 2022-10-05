Spartans hope to keep 1st-place sectional ranking
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - There’s a soccer team in Adams that is currently the best in the section.
The South Jefferson boys’ team is hoping to add to an already impressive resume.
The Spartans are 8-0-1 overall and 6-0 in the Frontier League -- and South Jefferson is ranked first in Section III Class B.
It’s an impressive performance so far this season.
Coach Jon Lawlee talks about a tough stretch of league games coming with Watertown, Lyme, General Brown, Watertown again, and then Lowville.
The players feel it’s a good time to make a statement.
Up next, South Jefferson hosts Watertown in Adams at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
