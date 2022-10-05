St. Lawrence County kicks off month of blood drives

By Sean Brynda
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross has an urgent call for blood made worse by Hurricane Ian.

A month of blood drives kicked off Wednesday in Potsdam.

“We’re really pushing people to come in and donate because things that have been affected by Hurricane Ian in the Southeast. So we have seen a lot of cancellations happen in the Southeast because of Hurricane Ian, so we’re really trying to get people to come out and donate now, so we can help those drives that have been canceled,” said Kara Vormwald, St. Lawrence County Red Cross.

According to the American Red Cross, one pint of blood saves 3 lives. The Red Cross is asking St. Lawrence County to provide more than 280 pints of blood. That’s enough blood to help more than 840 people.

At Clarkson University, students and faculty lined up. Organizers say the campus is a constant supporter, and giver, to the American Red Cross blood drive. The event even drew first-timers.

“This is my first blood drive ever done here in general and I just got the urge to do one. I’ve had a family member that passed away a few months ago, a little more than a few months ago, but it made it all matter more to me, and with everything going on with the hurricane and all that, you gotta get out here and donate,” said Michael Matthews, Clarkson faculty member.

Other drives in the area this month include:

10/14 – Colton Volunteer Fire Department

10/20 – Village of Norwood Municipal Building

10/21 – Potsdam Presbyterian Church

10/26 – BOCES Seaway Tech Center

10/28 – Potsdam Church of Latter-Day Saints

