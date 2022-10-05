Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Arcade Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A small slice of a street in downtown Watertown will be closed Wednesday as work continues on the streetscape project.

Arcade Street will be closed between Arsenal and Court streets, adjacent to Lachenauer Plaza.

That means Arsenal Street traffic can’t use the street to get to Court Street. Drivers will have to go around Public Square to get to Court.

Court Street and the section of Arcade between Stone and Arsenal streets will remain open.

