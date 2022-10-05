Watertown’s farmers market ends season on high note

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday marked the last day of Watertown’s farm and craft market this year.

Jill DeFranco and Brian Rivera went shopping for just the right pumpkins to make jack-o-lanterns. They found some at the Nicotra Farms stand.

“He mentioned he wants a Star Wars one, so I’m guessing half of it will be Star Wars. Yes, I’m thinking a nice Darth Vader,” they said.

Nicotra Farms co-owner Alma Nicotra says business was good this year. Her business has been running for 85 years and customer satisfaction is one of her main priorities.

“We don’t have complaints (from) the customers. Everything is going to be fine and excellent every year,” she said.

Loren Bush from Bush Gardens says he and his family have been at the market for 12 years.

Bush says this year was a bountiful produce season with tomatoes being the main ingredient people were shopping for.

“We’ve seen a lot of new faces, a lot of old faces. I think people are depending more on local than in the past,” he said.

Bush says this year was a good one for many farmers.

“As a farmer, you’re always looking for the perfect year, which doesn’t exist, but I would say this is probably the closest to perfect we’ve ever had in the 14 years that we have been growing,” he said.

As the farmers market packs up for the last time in the 2022 season, vendors are looking forward to next spring and doing it all again.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.