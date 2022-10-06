2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says

By Christopher Cheatham and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the deaths of a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old after they were attacked by two family dogs in their home around 3:30 p.m.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene. Their mother was also attacked and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

