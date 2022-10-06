Another gem of a day

By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s no frost to worry about this morning.

Temperatures were mostly in the 40s to start. The day starts clear and becomes partly sunny for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

We get back to cooler temperatures through early next week.

Showers start overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Rain continues Friday morning as a cold front moves through. Much of the rain should be done by 10 a.m. or so. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 50s.

It will be in the low 50s on Saturday, too. It will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be partly sunny for Columbus Day and mostly sunny on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s both days.

Mild temperatures return for Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

