Auditions for Children’s Play

By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 6, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Little Theatre of Watertown presentsauditions for Alice in Wonderland: A Participation Play for Children By Willard Sims

Directed by Jessie Patterson

Auditions held on October 6 and 7 at Emmanuel Congregational Church, 119 S Hamilton Street, Watertown, from 6 pm to 8pm

Shows will coincide with the Sackets Harbor Wonderland in the Harbor Eventand will take place at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom with two shows each day on November 19 and November 20.

Roles Available:Sarah- Alice’s Sister and Narrator (Female, aged 18+)

Alice- Young girl who finds herself in the absurd world of Wonderland (Female, aged 12+)

Rabbit- The character that Alice follows into Wonderland (Male/Female, aged 12+)

Caterpillar- Character of Wonderland (Male/Female, aged 12+)

Dodo Bird- Character of Wonderland (Male/Female, aged 12+)

Mad Hatter- Character of Wonderland (Male/Female, aged 18+)

Queen of Hearts- Character of Wonderland (Female, aged 18+)

Auditions consist of cold readings from the script

Please complete the Audition Form online at https://forms.gle/Ssgjd83MC2QhitJN8

