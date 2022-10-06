Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, formerly of Sackets Harbor

Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, of Ives Hill Retirement Community, formerly from Sackets Harbor, died October 2, 2022, at Meadowbrook Healthcare, in Plattsburgh, NY. (Funeral Home)

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, of Ives Hill Retirement Community, formerly from Sackets Harbor, died October 2, 2022, at Meadowbrook Healthcare, in Plattsburgh, NY.

Barbara was born on November 7, 1933, in New York City, daughter of Joseph and Maude (Rock) Betts. Her childhood was spent in New York City and Richland, NY. After graduating from the Lenox Hill Hospital School of Nursing in New York City she enjoyed a long and fulfilling career as a nurse, both at the bedside and as an instructor in Watertown, NY.

Barbara married Oliver Rose on October 5, 1957, in Richland, NY, moved from State Street Hill and settled in Watertown, NY. They lived in Watertown until they moved to their little country home in Sackets Harbor, NY in 1997. They were married for 55 years. Mr. Rose died February 18, 2013. When she was not nursing, she was very active in Girl Scouting. She loved camping in their truck camper and travelled extensively from the Canadian Maritime Provinces to Alaska and through the Eastern and Southeastern United States. She also enjoyed many adventures sailing on their Tanzer 22. She took great pleasure in cruising and guided bus trips.

She is survived by two daughters: Barbara Ann (Donald) Bennett and Elizabeth (Anthony) Brais. Seven grandsons; John (Jaclyn), Thomas, Daniel (Juhee), and Matthew Bennett. Anthony (Chandler), Christopher (Amanda), and Sean Brais. Two great granddaughters; Olivia Rose and Sophie Leigh Bennett; as well as her beloved cousins and many lifelong friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on October 13, 2022, at the United Presbyterian Church in Sackets Harbor followed by a 2:30PM burial in the Richland Cemetery, Richland, NY. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or your local Food Bank.

