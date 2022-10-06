Call for Artwork

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Visual artists!

Your work could be featured in our signature event, the 74th Annual Juried Fall Art Show

Details, categories and how to enter are on our website http://www.nnyart.org/site/fasinfo/

Questions: gallery@nnyart.org

Show runs from October 28-November 26 at the Dulles State Office Building, Watertown, NY

Interested in being a show sponsor? Contact us at info@nnyart.org or call 315.661.6361

Important Dates:

Friday, October 7 (EXTENDED Entry deadline): All entries must be received either electronically or via postal mail. Any work submitted after this date will not be accepted.

Tuesday, October 11 (Notification of Acceptance): Notification of acceptance will be sent via email.

Sunday, October 16, 10am-5:00 pm (Art Drop Off): Drop off work from 10 am to 5:00 pm at the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Watertown, NY.

Friday, October 28, 5pm-7pm: In-person Opening and Awards Ceremony. If at all possible, please plan to attend. After party and artists reception location TBD. RSVP to after party requested.

Sunday, November 27, 10am-3pm (Art Pick Up): All work must be picked up. We cannot be responsible for work that is not picked up. The NCAC is not responsible for any work not picked up. Please send a representative if you are unable to make the pickup yourself

