Call for Artwork

Deadline is Friday at Midnight
North Country Arts Council
North Country Arts Council(NCAC)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Visual artists!

Your work could be featured in our signature event, the 74th Annual Juried Fall Art Show

Details, categories and how to enter are on our website http://www.nnyart.org/site/fasinfo/

Questions: gallery@nnyart.org

Show runs from October 28-November 26 at the Dulles State Office Building, Watertown, NY

Interested in being a show sponsor? Contact us at info@nnyart.org or call 315.661.6361

Important Dates:

Friday, October 7 (EXTENDED Entry deadline): All entries must be received either electronically or via postal mail. Any work submitted after this date will not be accepted.

Tuesday, October 11 (Notification of Acceptance): Notification of acceptance will be sent via email.

Sunday, October 16, 10am-5:00 pm (Art Drop Off): Drop off work from 10 am to 5:00 pm at the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Watertown, NY.

Friday, October 28, 5pm-7pm: In-person Opening and Awards Ceremony. If at all possible, please plan to attend. After party and artists reception location TBD. RSVP to after party requested.

Sunday, November 27, 10am-3pm (Art Pick Up): All work must be picked up. We cannot be responsible for work that is not picked up. The NCAC is not responsible for any work not picked up. Please send a representative if you are unable to make the pickup yourself

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demartres Grant, Laquandrae Poledore, and Chad Bartlett
4 charged following Watertown drug raid
Dozens turned out to a Jefferson County Legislature meeting Tuesday night, many of whom...
Jefferson County lawmakers protest state’s gun law with resolution
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
File photo of Jay Donovan
Jay Donovan retires after nearly 50 years in broadcasting
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints

Latest News

October 6 and 7
Auditions for Children’s Play
Fitness with Jamie: Simple core exercises
Fitness with Jamie: Simple core exercises
"Rock the Night Away" to beat cancer
‘Rock the Night Away’ to beat cancer
Red & Black head coach George Ashcraft takes a Gatorade shower after the team won its second...
Red & Black savor back-to-back championships