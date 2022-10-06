Cat in Michigan named tallest living domestic feline

(No sound) - At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the Guinness Book of World Records said. (Source: WDIV/CNN)
By WDIV staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WDIV) - A cat in Michigan has grown its way right into the record books.

Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the Guinness Book of World Records said.

His human, Dr. William Powers, said despite Fenrir’s size, he likes to be held like a baby.

Fenrir follows in the footsteps of an older brother, who is the all-time world record holder for tallest domestic cat.

Arcturus was more than 19 inches tall before he died in a house fire in 2017.

Powers said his fur babies make great therapy cats for the patients in his office.

Copyright 2022 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demartres Grant, Laquandrae Poledore, and Chad Bartlett
4 charged following Watertown drug raid
Dozens turned out to a Jefferson County Legislature meeting Tuesday night, many of whom...
Jefferson County lawmakers protest state’s gun law with resolution
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
File photo of Jay Donovan
Jay Donovan retires after nearly 50 years in broadcasting

Latest News

Duffy vs. Gray in Assembly debate
Miss the Duffy-Gray Assembly debate? Watch it here!
FILE - The predawn strikes Thursday came hours after Ukraine’s president announced that the...
Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant
Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the...
Meet the tallest domestic cat
Duffy vs. Gray in Assembly debate
Debate: Scott Gray vs. Susan Duffy for 116th Assembly District