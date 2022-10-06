Charlotte R. Livingston, 78, of DeKalb Junction, died on October 5, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. (Funeral Home)

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte R. Livingston, 78, of DeKalb Junction, died on October 5, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be a graveside service on October 14, 2022, at Pine Hill Cemetery, Eel Weir, 12:00 PM for Charlotte and Claude. Charlotte is survived by her daughters, Lori and her husband Dan Gilbert of Heuvelton, Lisa Bishop of Fowler, siblings, Lyndon and his wife Sally Fuller, Lyle Fuller, Ralph and his wife Kathy Fuller, Donald and his wife Christine Fuller, Phyllis Tripp, Janice and her husband Roger Refici, Glenda Bickford, all of Fowler, John and his wife Kathie Fuller of Florida, grandchildren Eugene Bishop and his fiancé Jessica Hentz, Connor and his wife Brooke Bishop, great grandchild, Averie Bishop, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Vernon Fuller. Charlotte was born on October 30,1943 in Gouverneur to the late, John and Ruth Stevens Fuller. She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1962. Charlotte married Claude Livingston on October 26, 1962 at the Gouverneur Methodist Church, Reverend Stanley Brown officiating, he died on December 23, 2014. She was an office clerk at N.T. Grants, a sales clerk at B.O. Kinney’s, a department manager at Britts, an office clerk at Gouverneur Talc Co. Inc., as a waitress and cook at Bob’s Diner, and lastly at Tripp Fuel Company as an office clerk, until she retired in 1992. Charlotte was a member of the Hermon-DeKalb Craft Club. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed her camp, crafting, gardening and baking. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer society Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

