Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on April 23, 1946, in Watertown, NY, son of Thomas and Mary (Hood) Kirby.  He graduated from IHA in 1964 and attended Syracuse University.

He loved to cook which brought him to a lifetime career of owning and operating various bars and restaurants in the local area for many years.

He married Mary Hyde of Watertown, on September 2, 1975, and the couple resided in Watertown and they spent a few years in Florida.

Daniel was a Life Member of the Watertown Elks Lodge here he was also the Steward for five years.  He loved to fish and watch sports on tv.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife Mary E. Kirby; a daughter, Jennifer N. Hatch, Liverpool, NY; two grandsons, Thomas and Andrew Hatch; a brother, Lawrence Kirby, Chazy, NY; a sister, Rosemary Babcock, Portland, ME; a niece, Mary Kirby, Watertown, NY, a nephew, John Fitzgerald, Watertown, NY; and many more nieces and nephews and his beloved cat, Darby.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his four brothers, Thomas, Robert, David, Michael Kirby and two sisters, Cynthia Cowart and Kathleen Fitzgerald.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  It was his wish to be cremated and the family will have services at their convenience.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
Syracuse hospitals are suffering from staffing shortages, and it’s having a trickle-down effect...
“Tough Situation:” North country patients feel effects of staffing shortages at Syracuse hospitals
Charlotte R. Livingston, 78, of DeKalb Junction, died on October 5, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn...
Charlotte R. Livingston, 78, of DeKalb Junction
Virginia D. Guenet, 69, of Huntington St., Black River died Wednesday, October 5,2022 in the...
Virginia D. Guenet, 69, of Black River

Obituaries

A Funeral Mass for Jeanne Ann Burns Wright, age 92, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Tuesday,...
Jeanne Ann Burns Wright, 92, of Ogdensburg
Lynda M. Carney, 82, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home with her son and...
Lynda M. Carney, 82, of Chaumont
Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, of Ives Hill Retirement Community, formerly from Sackets Harbor,...
Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, formerly of Sackets Harbor
Candles
Gary B. Fuller, 87, of Massena
John A. Lettiere, 95, Holiday, FL formerly of Watertown and Frankfort, NY passed away Tuesday,...
John A. Lettiere, 95, formerly of Watertown
Ralph A. Higgins, age 77, of Gouverneur, passed away on October 4, 2022 at home under the care...
Ralph A. Higgins, 77, of Gouverneur