WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on April 23, 1946, in Watertown, NY, son of Thomas and Mary (Hood) Kirby. He graduated from IHA in 1964 and attended Syracuse University.

He loved to cook which brought him to a lifetime career of owning and operating various bars and restaurants in the local area for many years.

He married Mary Hyde of Watertown, on September 2, 1975, and the couple resided in Watertown and they spent a few years in Florida.

Daniel was a Life Member of the Watertown Elks Lodge here he was also the Steward for five years. He loved to fish and watch sports on tv.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife Mary E. Kirby; a daughter, Jennifer N. Hatch, Liverpool, NY; two grandsons, Thomas and Andrew Hatch; a brother, Lawrence Kirby, Chazy, NY; a sister, Rosemary Babcock, Portland, ME; a niece, Mary Kirby, Watertown, NY, a nephew, John Fitzgerald, Watertown, NY; and many more nieces and nephews and his beloved cat, Darby.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his four brothers, Thomas, Robert, David, Michael Kirby and two sisters, Cynthia Cowart and Kathleen Fitzgerald.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was his wish to be cremated and the family will have services at their convenience.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.