Fill up your cup, help out a charity

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Buy a latte, donate to charity.

Vito’s Gourmet on Public Square in downtown Watertown is back with it’s seasonal “Care-A-Latte” fundraiser.

Vito’s will give the proceeds to the north country’s Compassionate Care Foundation. It provides non-traditional therapies for cancer patients, such as massages and acupuncture.

“What we really found last year when we did a “Care-A-Latte” fundraiser, in terms of how many lattes we sell, we raised close to $1,000. It wasn’t just the sale of the lattes, we have a donation box for Compassionate Care. We also have the ability if someone wants to write a check out to Compassionate Care, they can just leave it here with us,” said Vito’s Gourmet owner Todd Tarzia.

This weeks “Care-A-Latte” flavor is cinnamon maple. It runs through October.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.