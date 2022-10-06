Fill up your cup, help out a charity

By Sandy Torres
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Buy a latte, donate to charity.

Vito’s Gourmet on Public Square in downtown Watertown is back with it’s seasonal “Care-A-Latte” fundraiser.

Vito’s will give the proceeds to the north country’s Compassionate Care Foundation. It provides non-traditional therapies for cancer patients, such as massages and acupuncture.

“What we really found last year when we did a “Care-A-Latte” fundraiser, in terms of how many lattes we sell, we raised close to $1,000. It wasn’t just the sale of the lattes, we have a donation box for Compassionate Care. We also have the ability if someone wants to write a check out to Compassionate Care, they can just leave it here with us,” said Vito’s Gourmet owner Todd Tarzia.

This weeks “Care-A-Latte” flavor is cinnamon maple. It runs through October.

