WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk is taking advantage of weather nice enough that she doesn’t need to bundle up for outdoor workouts.

She shows us a few simple exercises to work the core, because, she says, with a strong core, it’s easier to handle all your day-to-day activities.

You can email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.