Floyd “Jr.” H. Mack, 85, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Floyd “Jr.” H. Mack, age 85 of Ogdensburg will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday (October 11, 2022) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park with military honors.

Calling hours will be held on Monday from 12:00pm – 2:00pm and 4:00pm – 6:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Mack passed away early Wednesday morning at Upstate University Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Surviving is his loving wife of 55 years Barbara Mack; two children Jerry (Tammy) Mack of Ogdensburg and Pamela (Tim) Peterson of Plattsburgh; grandchildren Colin (Katrina) Peterson and Kyle Peterson & his companion Lauren Benware both of Plattsburgh and Taylor Mack of Ogdensburg; great-grandson Carson Floyd Peterson; a sister Barbara (Hugh) Maine of Illinois; nieces, nephews & cousins and his beloved cat “Josie”.

Jr was born on February 18, 1937 in Ogdensburg, a son of Floyd & Phyllis (Doe) Mack. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, and enlisted in the US Navy from 1954 to 1958 when he received his honorable discharge. He was later married to Barbara J. Reed on July 8, 1967.

During his career he worked at ACCO Brands, Pratt & Whitney in Connecticut, the Surprise Store, National Army and NAPA Auto Parts. He was also an ambulette driver for Fox-McLellan Funeral Home.

Jr was a 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus Council #258 where he volunteered for Bingo and various events. He was also a 20+ year member and past Chief of the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, bowling, golfing, traveling, going to the casino and playing softball in his younger years.

He was an avid NY Yankee and Giants fan, and loved spending time with his family. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

