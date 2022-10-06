German flag raised at Watertown city hall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown celebrated culture and unity with the raising of the German flag at city hall Thursday.

German Unity Day is the most important non-religious holiday in Germany. Traditionally celebrated October 3rd, the day recognizes the reunification of East and West Germany.

Mayor Jeff Smith, and council members, joined the community to commemorate the day.

“We’re celebrating the German-American friendship. The people that have settled here in the Watertown area. By raising the flag we’re once again reminded of that connection that we’ve built over the years,” said Barbara Eddy, the president of the German-American Club.

The mayor proclaimed as German-American Day in Watertown.

