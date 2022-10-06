Indian River grad stars in short film at Buffalo Festival

BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - Weston Young stars as Judson in a new short film “Goldenrod” debuting at the Buffalo Film Festival.

Young is a north country native. He’s a graduate of Indian River and took acting classes at Jefferson Community College.

“Growing up in the north country, you know I spent so much time outside,” he said, “so it was really great to have a role that I could use so much of myself in.”

It was a part Young himself wasn’t 100% sure he would land.

“So, I was like, that looks really cool,” he said. “I probably won’t get it, but I’ll apply. Heard back, and that got a call back, and then another one. Then they said, ‘you’re perfect for the role,’ and I said ‘really.’”

For the movie’s writer and producer, there was no doubt Weston was right for the role.

“We knew we wanted a local actor,” James DiLullo said, “so Weston was high on our list.”

While his north country roots helped, it was his performance that landed Weston the gig.

“When they sent me the monologue for the audition, it’s me talking to my daughter,” Young said. “The words were just so beautiful, that instantly sold me, that beautiful connection he’s wanting to have with his daughter.”

“When I first heard Weston read the words that I wrote, I was blown away,” DiLullo said. “It was like I was saying them, but better.”

“Goldenrod” debuts Sunday, October 9, at the Buffalo Film Festival.

