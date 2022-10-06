Indian River grad stars in short film at Buffalo Festival

Indian River grad stars in film fest short
By Zach Grady
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - Weston Young stars as Judson in a new short film “Goldenrod” debuting at the Buffalo Film Festival.

Young is a north country native. He’s a graduate of Indian River and took acting classes at Jefferson Community College.

“Growing up in the north country, you know I spent so much time outside,” he said, “so it was really great to have a role that I could use so much of myself in.”

It was a part Young himself wasn’t 100% sure he would land.

“So, I was like, that looks really cool,” he said. “I probably won’t get it, but I’ll apply. Heard back, and that got a call back, and then another one. Then they said, ‘you’re perfect for the role,’ and I said ‘really.’”

For the movie’s writer and producer, there was no doubt Weston was right for the role.

“We knew we wanted a local actor,” James DiLullo said, “so Weston was high on our list.”

While his north country roots helped, it was his performance that landed Weston the gig.

“When they sent me the monologue for the audition, it’s me talking to my daughter,” Young said. “The words were just so beautiful, that instantly sold me, that beautiful connection he’s wanting to have with his daughter.”

“When I first heard Weston read the words that I wrote, I was blown away,” DiLullo said. “It was like I was saying them, but better.”

“Goldenrod” debuts Sunday, October 9, at the Buffalo Film Festival.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demartres Grant, Laquandrae Poledore, and Chad Bartlett
4 charged following Watertown drug raid
Dozens turned out to a Jefferson County Legislature meeting Tuesday night, many of whom...
Jefferson County lawmakers protest state’s gun law with resolution
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
File photo of Jay Donovan
Jay Donovan retires after nearly 50 years in broadcasting

Latest News

Ambulance
Woman injured in alleged drunk driving crash
Trees are showing their colors at Wolf Pond in the Adirondacks.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Foliage, sunrises, sunsets & ... is that a dog in the clouds?
Wake Up Weather
Another gem of a day
Duffy vs. Gray in Assembly debate
Miss the Duffy-Gray Assembly debate? Watch it here!