Jeanne Ann Burns Wright, 92, of Ogdensburg

A Funeral Mass for Jeanne Ann Burns Wright, age 92, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 12:00PM at St. John’s Catholic Church in Morristown, NY, with the Rev. Christopher Carrara officiating. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Jeanne Ann Burns Wright, age 92, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 12:00PM at St. John’s Catholic Church in Morristown, NY, with the Rev. Christopher Carrara officiating. Burial will be at Notre Dame Cemetery following the funeral mass. Calling hours will be held from 11:00AM until the time of services at St. John’s Catholic Church. Mrs. Wright passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg where she has been a resident for the past year. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Jeanne is survived by five nieces, Deirdre Burn and John Mayer of Wisconsin, Colleen and John Miner of Saranac Lake, Anne Marie and Michael Massic of Ogdensburg, Megan Burns of North Carolina, and Tara Burns of California; one nephew, Matthew Burns of North Carolina; four grand-nieces: Amanda and Seth Conklin of Canton, Erin Leader of Saranac Lake, Ellen and Johnny McBride of Saranac Lake and Eliza Burns of Wisconsin; four grandnephews: Tanner Massic of Massena, Chayton Massic of Plattsburgh, Jake Allen and Chance Henry Burns of California an great-great nieces and nephews: Emma, John Allen and Nora Conklin of Canton; Isaac Henry, Lucy Marie, and Theodore Leader of Saranac Lake; Amelia Mary McBride of Saranac Lake; two sisters in law and several cousins. Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Edna Deschamps Burns, her brothers Richard and Allen Burns, nephew Richard Burns, a great-great niece, Charlie Rose and her husband of 33 years and love of her life, Robert L. Wright.

Jeanne was born in Ogdensburg on August 5, 1930. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1947 and from Albany College of Pharmacy in 1951. Jeanne married Robert Wright on June 24, 1967, at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg. Jeanne was employed at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as Staff Pharmacist in 1953 and retired as Supervising Pharmacist in 1985. She was a member of the Board of Directors of the St. Lawrence Credit Union from 1954 and retired as President of the Board in 2005 after a fifty-year tenure. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg and St. John’s Catholic Church in Morristown, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.