John A. Lettiere, 95, formerly of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John A. Lettiere, 95, Holiday, FL formerly of Watertown and Frankfort, NY passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Trinity, FL.
John was born in Oswego July 14, 1927, son of Joseph and Pasqualena Signorile Lettiere. He attended Cooper St. School, North Junior, and graduated from Watertown High School. On July 30, 1945 he entered the US Navy. He received the American Theatre and Victory Medals and was honorably discharged on May 31, 1946 as a Fireman 2nd Class. While in the service, he was stationed stateside which included NY, CA, and aboard the USS Barton.
On May 15, 1951 he married Arlene Eager at St. Andrew’s Church Sackets Harbor with Rev. John Kennedy officiating. Mrs. Lettiere died on October 23, 2016.
John was the superintendent of Lettiere Construction retiring in 1995 after 58 years of service to the company. He was a former communicant of Holy Family Church, Watertown and All Saints Church, Chaumont and he enjoyed volunteering in church activities. He was a member of the Elks Club, American Legion, and the Black River Archery Club. He was very active in the Beacon Square Civic Association, Holiday, FL. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, skiing, skating, wood working, and bowling, but especially being with his family and his “grand dogs”, especially Dyson.
John is survived by his three children, Cathy Fayette and husband Gary, Frankfort, NY, Deborah Davis and husband Steven, Richfield Springs, NY, and John J. “J. J.” Lettiere and wife Jamie, Holiday, FL; four grandchildren, Michael Fayette and wife Valene, Amanda Bush and husband Todd, Derek Loonan and wife Samantha, and Danielle Monahan and husband Jason; 8 great grandchildren; brother William Lettiere and wife Renee, Melbourne, FL; two sisters, Angela Bombardo and husband Nicholas, Leesburg, FL and Anne Conto, Watertown; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents and wife, John was predeceased by grandson Jason M. Loonan; five brothers, James, who died at eighteen months due to diptheria, and James, Carl, Angelo, and Frank Lettiere; and two sisters, Mary Soares and Grace Squicciarni.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 12, at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Church, Watertown. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery with military honors will follow the mass. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to John’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to your local Cancer Society.


