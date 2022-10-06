Lynda M. Carney, 82, of Chaumont

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Lynda M. Carney, 82, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home with her son and loved ones by her side.

Born December 4, 1939, the daughter of Wilfred and Helen Mein. She graduated, valedictorian of Cape Vincent Central School in 1957. She attended SUNY Oswego College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. She began her teaching career in Dexter, NY before moving to Lyme Central School where she retired after teaching Kindergarten for 29 years. Teaching students was one of the greatest joys of her life.

Mrs. Carney was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa sorority, Bay Breeze Golf Club, Lyme Garden Club, Democratic Committee, Town of Lyme Recreation Committee, Cape Vincent United Methodist Church, Red Hats, Chaumont Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and was a board member of the Town of Lyme, the Jeff-Lewis Council of NYSUT Retirees, and Bay View Manor.

Lynda wintered in Florida with her husband, Bob, after retirement and travelled the world with her LCS retired friends. She enjoyed playing golf and was a Syracuse basketball fan. Lynda was an avid shopper who always had a generous heart and smile for her family and friends.

Lynda is predeceased by her son, Michael J. Carney, her husband Robert Carney, her brother Michael Mein, and her parents. Surviving is her son Thomas Carney, Chaumont, NY, her three sisters, Anne Mein of Mitchell, GA, Myrna (Herb) Phippen of Deland, FL, Joy (Marty) Mayton of Dodgeville, NY, and a brother William (Dorothy) Mein of Hannawa Falls, NY. As well as her brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Majken Hubbard and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:30a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Presbyterian Church in Chaumont, NY. Rev. Mark Pierce and Darrell DeMotta officiating. A reception will follow the service at the Chaumont Fire Hall. A burial will occur at a later date at the convenience of the family. In honor of Lynda please wear bright colors.

Arrangements are with Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent, NY.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lynda’s memory to the Town of Lyme Food Pantry, P.O. Box 176, Chaumont, NY 13622 or NNYC Foundation LCS Scholarship Fund mailed to Bilky Moore with her name as a memo to P.O. Box 66 Lorraine, NY 13659.

