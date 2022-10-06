Massena Meals on Wheels prepares for annual spaghetti fundraiser

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena’s Meals on Wheels group is ready for its annual Spaghetti Fundraiser on Friday. It’s typically a sellout.

The plates and bread are stacked, as volunteers make the final steps for the big event.

“This particular fundraiser has been going on for quite sometime for the spaghetti meal. We usually have dine in, but since COVID, we’ve made it a take out and its very successful,” said Nora Darling, a Meals on Wheels volunteer.

For the past two years, the Massena Meals on Wheels Spaghetti Fundraiser has been a huge success. Friday, they’ll be serving more than 500 spaghetti dinners.

But it’s not just any spaghetti. It’s the famous Village Inn spaghetti recipe, and it’s usually a sellout. This year, the group is looking for a record crowd.

“It’s been a long week,” said Sister Cindy Sullivan, the Massena Meals on Wheels Director. “But we’re very excited and people respond well. I just pray it doesn’t rain.”

Ten dollars will get you spaghetti, meatballs, Italian bread, salad, and a dessert. People can call ahead to get their orders in.

