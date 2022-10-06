Miss the Duffy-Gray Assembly debate? Watch it here!

Debate: Scott Gray vs. Susan Duffy for 116th Assembly District
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News hosted a debate Wednesday between candidates for the 116th Assembly District.

Conservative Susan Duffy and Republican Scott Gray faced off in a debate that grew lively at times.

Aside from answering questions, Gray and Duffy did not shy away from going back and forth -- and trading jabs.

You can watch the entire one-hour debate in the video above.

