Miss the Duffy-Gray Assembly debate? Watch it here!
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News hosted a debate Wednesday between candidates for the 116th Assembly District.
Conservative Susan Duffy and Republican Scott Gray faced off in a debate that grew lively at times.
Aside from answering questions, Gray and Duffy did not shy away from going back and forth -- and trading jabs.
You can watch the entire one-hour debate in the video above.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.