Red & Black savor back-to-back championships
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black players and coaching staff cleaned out their lockers and packed away equipment Tuesday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.
It’s a chance for everyone, especially head coach George Ashcraft, to savor a second straight league championship.
2021 ended with a Gatorade shower. It happened again in 2022 -- icing on the proverbial cake.
The Red & Black went back-to-back with Empire Football League championships.
There’s no resting on their laurels. The Red & Black are savoring two championships in a row. How about three?
To the victors, the spoils. The championship trophy will end up in Billy Caprara’s office before returning to the Red & Black.
The Caprara family, as team sponsor, are a big part of the success.
So, maybe another Gatorade shower next year.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.