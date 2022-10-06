Red & Black savor back-to-back championships

Red & Black savor back-to-back championships
By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black players and coaching staff cleaned out their lockers and packed away equipment Tuesday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

It’s a chance for everyone, especially head coach George Ashcraft, to savor a second straight league championship.

2021 ended with a Gatorade shower. It happened again in 2022 -- icing on the proverbial cake.

The Red & Black went back-to-back with Empire Football League championships.

There’s no resting on their laurels. The Red & Black are savoring two championships in a row. How about three?

To the victors, the spoils. The championship trophy will end up in Billy Caprara’s office before returning to the Red & Black.

The Caprara family, as team sponsor, are a big part of the success.

So, maybe another Gatorade shower next year.

