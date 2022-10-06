‘Rock the Night Away’ to beat cancer

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Later this fall, you’ll have a chance to “Rock the Night Away” to beat cancer.

Kirk Ventiquattro is founder of Team 24 (which is what “ventiquattro” means in Italian). He says the goal is to sell all 240 tickets for the event.

All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society, which he says has helped him through his own cancer treatments.

The fundraiser is from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, at the Carthage Elks Lodge.

Tickets are $24 each. You can Venmo @coach24. You can also call or text 315-783-6589 for more information.

