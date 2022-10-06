Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Foliage, sunrises, sunsets & ... is that a dog in the clouds?

(WWNY) - The leaves are certainly getting there.

In the north country, we’re seeing peeks of maroon and orange in Sterling Pond. Thanks to Brenda Thompson for the photo.

In the Adirondacks, Wolf Pond has more reds and yellows showing. The pic was sent in by Nick Montalbano.

Bob Tebo took the hike to the top of Whiteface Mountain to get some gorgeous shots. There’s no better place to admire the foliage than a mountain top.

Channel 7 photographer Trevor Payant shared a photo. He used his drone to show Boldt Castle changing seasons.

The weather has also been good for sunrises and sunsets. Like one over Coyote Moon Vineyards, another over the St. Lawrence River in Ogdensburg, and one over Lake Ontario from Cape Vincent.

Black Lake had an ethereal look as mist collided with sun. Marlene Fishel snapped the shot.

We end with a message from the clouds. It looks as if Amber LaShomb’s pup isn’t the only one in the photo.

Thanks to everyone who shared their content. Be sure to share yours by Sending It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

