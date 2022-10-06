Thomas A. Ballou, 64, of Alexandria Bay

Thomas A. Ballou, 64, passed away Wednesday evening at his home. (Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Thomas A. Ballou, 64, passed away Wednesday evening at his home. He had been under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

He was born March 24, 1958 in Rome, NY, son of Richard and Winifred Witzigman Ballou. He graduated from Camden High School, Canton ATC, and then with his Masters Degree from Buffalo State University.

He worked as a nuclear chemist for Nine Mile Point Nuclear Plant in Oswego, NY, retiring in 2016. After retirement, Tom worked as a substitute teacher and drove for UBER. He was a member of the Camden Volunteer Fire Department.

He married his wife Shirley on October 16, 2021, at their home on Bailey Settlement Road.

Besides his wife Shirley, he is survived by his children from his first marriage, son Colin Ballou, Lehi, UT, daughters, Ashley(Mara) Wilson, Morristown, NY and Caitlyn(fiancé Peter Castro) Ballou, Virginia Beach, VA, step children, Michael(Cassie) Phillips, Parishville, NY and Amber Bennett, Lisbon, NY, brothers, Larry(Denise)Ballou, Liverpool, NY, David(Peggy)Ballou, Rochester, NY and Ed(Kris)Ballou, Vernon, NY as well as several grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, October 9th from 2-4pm at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. A memorial service will begin at 4 pm with the Rev. Denise Ballou, officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Tom’s name to the Camden Volunteer Fire Department, 14 Church Street, Camden, NY 13316.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

