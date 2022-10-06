Virginia D. Guenet, 69, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Virginia D. Guenet, 69, of Huntington St., Black River died Wednesday, October 5,2022 in the Emergency Room of the Carthage Area Hospital after being stricken at home.

Virginia was born November 15,1952 in Harrisville, Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Milton and Mary (Kearney) Dutch. She received her high school and college education, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, in Rhode Island. She married Joseph A. Guenet Sr. on July 24,1972 in Rhode Island. Virginia worked in Rhode Island hospitals and Humana Hospital in Georgia and also ran her own business with her niece, Virginia, doing medical exams for life insurance companies, before moving to Harrisville, NY in 1994. She was employed by Carthage Area Hospital as a Nurse-Lab Technician until her retirement. The couple moved to Black River in 2017.

She was a former treasurer for the Harrisville Rescue Squad and former treasurer for the Harrisville United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband: Joseph A. Guenet Sr. two sons: Joseph (Jay) Guenet Jr. and his wife Tammy of Watertown and Jarrod Guenet of Franklin, TN,; her three grandchildren; Larkin and Seth Guenet and Michael Martell, 6 Great Grandchildren and a brother: Francis Dutch of Natural Bridge. She is predeceased by her son, Michael Guenet who died on April 2, 1996.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

