Watertown city council members try and persuade Mix to stay on as city manager

By Zach Grady
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown council members sat down earlier this week, trying to persuade outgoing City Manager Ken Mix to stay on the job.

“Lisa and I sat down together Tuesday, and had a really frank discussion of his needs, and some of his issues,” said council member Patrick Hickey.

Watertown council members Patrick Hickey and Lisa Ruggiero’s sit down with Mix happened less than 24 hours after Mix shocked lawmakers with a letter giving his intent to not renew his contract at the end of the year.

“We didn’t know there was any issue that Ken was having. Monday was such a surprise to all of us,” said Ruggiero.

Mix hasn’t publicly commented, but council members said the choice is from micro-managing, preventing Mix from being able to do his job.

“We wanted to talk to Ken to, number one, let him know that we did fully support him. We wanted to make sure he knew that everybody supported him,” Ruggiero said.

“It was very open. No holds were held back, and if we wanted to say something to him, he responded at a personal level,” Hickey said.

If Mix stays, the course leaves at the end of year, Mayor Jeff Smith admitted Watertown needs to be ready.

“We have to find an interim city manager,” Smith said. “The charter calls for an interim, we have a city manager form of government. We’ll have to find somebody to be city manager interim until we find a permanent replacement.”

In a brief conversation Thursday, Mix did not want to comment further on where things stand for him.

